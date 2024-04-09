High Court of Punjab and Haryana has announced Haryana HCS Prelims Result 2024 for the Judicial Branch on April 9, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for HCS (JB) preliminary examination can check the results on the official website of High Court of Punjab and Haryana at highcourtchd.gov.in. Haryana HCS Prelims Result 2024 for Judicial Branch out, direct link here

As per the result notice, the Final Answer Key of Master Copy Question Paper is uploaded for information of the candidates. The roll number of the candidates shortlisted for Main Written Examination shall be announced by the Haryana Public Service Commission in due course. The result is computer generated. While preparing the result due care has been taken. However, the possibility of any error cannot be ruled out. The Committee reserves the right to rectify the same.

The preliminary examination was conducted on March 3, 2024 at various exam centres across the state in single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm. The prelims answer key was released on March 6 and the last date to raise objection was till March 10, 2024.

Haryana HCS Prelims Result 2024 for Judicial Branch: How to check

Visit the official website of High Court of Punjab and Haryana at highcourtchd.gov.in.

Click on recruitment page and then a drop down page will open for Judiciary.

Click on Haryana Judiciary Prelims Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of High Court of Punjab and Haryana.