HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary July 2025 results declared at hpbose.org, direct link here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared the HPBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Supplementary Results for July 2025 session on Friday, September 12, 2025. Candidates who took the supplementary examinations for both classes can check and download their results on the official website at hpbose.org. HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary July 2025 results are out at hpbose.org. Candidates can check via the direct link given here.

Candidates will be able to check their results by entering the examination roll number.

As per the official notice, following is result analysis report of the examinations:

(i) Class 10 Supplementary Exam

Total number of candidates appeared: 5447

Total number of candidates passed: 3413

Total number of compartment candidates: 1942

Total No. of Fail Candidates: 09

Pass percentage: 62.81 per cent

(ii) Class 12 Supplementary Exam

Total number of candidates appeared: 3896

Total number of candidates passed: 2366

Total number of compartment candidates: 1341

Total No. of Fail Candidates: 01

Pass percentage: 60.84 per cent

The notification reads, “Candidates desirous of getting the answer sheets of the said examination reevaluated/re-checkeded can apply through the concerned school only through the online system on the Board's website www.hpbose.org at the rate of ₹1,000/- for re-evaluation and ₹800/-per subject for re-checking till 27.09.2025. To apply only for re-evaluation, it is mandatory to have at least 20% marks in the relevant subject. Application forms will be valid only through online mode. Without fee, application forms will not be valid.”

The Class 10 Supplementary examinations were conducted from July 22 to 29, and Class 12 Supplementary exams from July 22 and 28, 2025.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can check their results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at hpbose.org.

2. On the home page, click on the examination tab and then on the results tab.

3. Click on the link to check the HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 or Class 12, as required.

4. Enter your roll number and submit.

5. Check your result displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of HPBOSE.