Haryana Public Service Commission has declared HPSC HCS Prelims Result 2023 on February 27, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Haryana Civil Service and other Allied Services Preliminary Examination 2023 can check the results through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. HPSC HCS Prelims Result 2023 out, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written prelims examination was conducted on February 11, 2024, at various centres across the state. Those candidates who have qualified for the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main examination.

HPSC HCS Prelims Result 2023: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check the prelims result by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Click on HPSC HCS Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main written examination will likely be conducted on March 30 and 31, 2024 across the state. The admit card for the same will be released in due course of time.

This recruitment drive will fill up 121 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPSC.