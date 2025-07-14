Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

HSBTE May/June exam result 2025 declared at hsbte.org.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 07:35 PM IST

HSBTE May/June exam result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

Haryana State Board of Technical Education has declared HSBTE May/June exam result 2025 on July 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the HSBTE May/June 2025 exam can check the results through the official website of HSBTE at hsbte.org.in.

HSBTE May/June exam result 2025 declared at hsbte.org.in, direct link here
HSBTE May/June exam result 2025 declared at hsbte.org.in, direct link here

The examination was held in May- June 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to check HSBTE May/June exam result 2025

HSBTE May/June exam result 2025: How to check 

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of HSBTE at hsbte.org.in.

2. Click on HSBTE May/June exam result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSBTE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / HSBTE May/June exam result 2025 declared at hsbte.org.in, direct link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On