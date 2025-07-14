Haryana State Board of Technical Education has declared HSBTE May/June exam result 2025 on July 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the HSBTE May/June 2025 exam can check the results through the official website of HSBTE at hsbte.org.in. HSBTE May/June exam result 2025 declared at hsbte.org.in, direct link here

The examination was held in May- June 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

HSBTE May/June exam result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of HSBTE at hsbte.org.in.

2. Click on HSBTE May/June exam result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSBTE.