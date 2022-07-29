HSCAP Kerala plus one Trial Allotment 2022 results out at hscap.kerala.gov.in

The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala has announced the trial allotment for the first year Higher Secondary admissions. Candidates can check the result on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in. The official website of HSCAP has been crashed due to high traffic.

Here's the direct link to check the HSCAP result 2022.

To check the HSCAP Kerala plus one trial allotment provisional result 2022 follow the steps given below:

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 result .

Enter the login credentials .

Your HSCAP Kerala result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and take print out for future use.

