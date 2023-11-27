HSSC Group D Result 2023 Live Updates: How to check Haryana CET result when out

HSSC Group D CET Result 2023 Live Updates: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will announce results of the group D Common Eligibility Test (HSSC Group D CET 2023) in due course of time. Results will be shared with candidates on hssc.gov.in. They should also visit the NTA website – nta.nic.in for possible updates. HSSC Haryana Group D Result 2023 Live Updates(HT file/For representation)

The provisional answer key was released earlier this month and the window was closed on November 13. Results are expected next.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the commission conducted the exam at 798 centres of Haryana and Chandigarh. A total of 13,75,151 candidates were registered for the examination.

This recruitment drive will fill 13,536 group D vacancies.