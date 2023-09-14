IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 released, here's how to download scores at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS )released the results of the preliminary exam of the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the recruitment of clerks (CRP Clerks XIII) 2024-25 today, September 14. Candidates can download the preliminary results from the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates will be able to download the IBPS clerk results till September 21. IBPS releases preliminary exam results for CRP Clerks XIII recruitment 2024-25, download till September 21

Candidates can check their results using their Registration No or Roll No and Password or DOB(DD-MM-YY). This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 4045 posts.

IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2023: How to download

To download the iBPS clerk results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the CRP Clerical result link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In September or October, the IBPS clerk's main examination admit card will be made available. The IBPS clerk main test will take place in October 2023.

