IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check

Published on Jan 05, 2023 07:47 PM IST

IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 on January 5, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the mains examination can check the results through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The result will be available on the official website from January 5 to January 16, 2023. Candidates can check the results through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS PO Mains Result 2022

IBPS PO Mains Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted in the month of November 2022. Candidates who will qualify the main examination will be called for interview round. The call letter for interview will be available in January or February 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
