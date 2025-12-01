IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Probationary Officers results when out
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 News Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has not yet released IBPS PO Mains Result 2025. After the mains examination results are out, candidates can check it on the official IBPS website at ibps.in. The Institute conducted the mains examination of Probationary Officers post on October 12, 2025. The main exam comprised of objective and descriptive questions. The exam duration was for 190 minutes. The question paper was set in English and Hindi languages....Read More
Candidates who passed the preliminary exam were eligible to appear for the main exam.
To qualify for the main exam, candidates needed to secure a minimum cut-off mark in each of the three sets. Candidates who qualify in the Main examination will be called for a Personality Test (self-report).
Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, direct link, how to check and more.
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 News Live: Date and time
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 News Live: The date and time of announcement of the results have not been disclosed yet.