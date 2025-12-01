IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Probationary Officers results when out

Candidates who passed the preliminary exam were eligible to appear for the main exam.

To qualify for the main exam, candidates needed to secure a minimum cut-off mark in each of the three sets. Candidates who qualify in the Main examination will be called for a Personality Test (self-report).

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, direct link, how to check and more.