IBPS PO Mains result in January; where, how to check scores

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the Probationary Officers (PO) Mains examination in November 2024 and will announce the result this month (January 2025). IBPS PO Mains result will be announced in January, 2025

This information was mentioned in the IBPS PO 2024 exam notification.

Important dates for IBPS PO exam

When released, candidates will get their results at ibps.in. They will be required to use the following details to download the IBPS PO Mains result-

Registration number or roll number and

Password or date of birth.

How to download IBPS PO Mains result when announced

Go to ibps.in

Open the CRP PO/MT tab and then CRP Process Probationary Officers/Management Trainees XIV

Open the Mains result/scorecard download link

Enter your login credentials

Submit and check your result

Download and save the scorecard.

The IBPS PO Mains examination had objective tests for 200 marks and a descriptive test for 25 marks.

Objective tests

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude: 45 questions, 60 marks, 60 minutes

General/Economy/Banking Awareness: 40 questions, 40 marks, 35 minutes

Data Analysis and Interpretation: 35 questions, 40 marks, 40 minutes

Descriptive test

English Language- Letter Writing: Candidates had to attempt one out of three questions for 10 marks.

English Language- Essay Writing: One out of three questions for 15 marks.

The total time allotted for essay and letter writing was 25 minutes.

What after Mains result is announced?

After the IBPS PO Mains result, shortlisted candidates will be called for the Interview round. The interview round is tentatively scheduled for January/February 2025.

Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time and date will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter or admit card.

The interview round is for 100 marks and the minimum qualifying marks is 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC, ST, OBC and PwBD candidates.

The weightage (ratio) of the Main exam and interview for provisional allotment will be 80:20.

Interview scores of candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or barred from the interview or further process will not be disclosed.

A candidate should qualify both in the Online Main Exam and interview and be sufficiently

high in the merit to be shortlisted for the provisional allotment process, details of which will be made available on the IBPS website, the institute said.

The provisional allotment result will be announced in April.