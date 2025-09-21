Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Probationary Officer scorecard when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Sep 21, 2025 10:30:29 AM IST

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Probationary Officers preliminary exam results to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Probationary Officer scorecard when out
    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Probationary Officer scorecard when out

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has not yet released IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025. When released, all those candidates who have appeared for the probationary officer preliminary exam can check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The preliminary exam for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) was likely conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025, as per the calender. The exam comprised of 100 questions of 100 marks....Read More

    Candidates need to qualify in each of the three tests by securing the minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination.

    There is negative marking for wrong answers in the objective tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

    Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 21, 2025 10:30 AM IST

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Negative markings for wrong answers

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: There is negative marking for wrong answers in the objective tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

    Sep 21, 2025 10:27 AM IST

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: About main exam

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination.

    Sep 21, 2025 10:24 AM IST

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Cut off marks

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Candidates need to qualify in each of the three tests by securing the minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS.

    Sep 21, 2025 10:21 AM IST

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Exam pattern

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The exam comprised of 100 questions of 100 marks.

    Sep 21, 2025 10:18 AM IST

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Exam dates

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The preliminary exam for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) was likely conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025, as per the calender.

    Sep 21, 2025 10:15 AM IST

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: When released, all those candidates who have appeared for the probationary officer preliminary exam can check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

    Sep 21, 2025 10:12 AM IST

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Date and time

    IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The date and time of announcement of the preliminary exam results have not been disclosed yet.

    News education exam results IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Probationary Officer scorecard when out
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes