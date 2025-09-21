IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Probationary Officer scorecard when out

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has not yet released IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025. When released, all those candidates who have appeared for the probationary officer preliminary exam can check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The preliminary exam for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) was likely conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025, as per the calender. The exam comprised of 100 questions of 100 marks....Read More

Candidates need to qualify in each of the three tests by securing the minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination.

There is negative marking for wrong answers in the objective tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025, direct link and more.