IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check preliminary results when out

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has not yet announced IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Probationary Officer posts preliminary examination can check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The preliminary exam for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) was likely held on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025. It consisted of 100 questions worth 100 marks.
The result will be announced in September 2025, as per the detailed notification. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing the minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination.
There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.
Vacancies to be filled
This recruitment drive will fill up 5208 posts in the organisation.
How to check
Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
Click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Official website to check results
ibps.in
Negative marking for wrong answers
About the result
When is result expected?
Exam pattern
Exam dates
Where to check results?
Date and time
The date and time of announcement of Probationary Officers result have not been released yet.