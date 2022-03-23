IBPS PO Result 2022: Scores of interview qualified candidates released

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Result 2022 scores. The scores have been released for qualified candidates called for interview. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

The result will be available from March 22 to March 28, 2022. The scores of the online main examination are obtained by following procedure- number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the corrected score after applying penalty for wrong answers, the corrected scores so obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions to arrive at the equated scores and final scores in each test are rounded off to two digits after the decimal point.

IBPS PO Result 2022: How to check scores

Candidates can check the scores through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Check the scores and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.