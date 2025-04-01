IBPS PO Result 2025 for main exam and interview declared at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO Result 2025 for main exam and interview on April 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the online main exam and interview round can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO Result 2025 for main exam and interview declared at ibps.in, link here

The combined result will be available to candidates on the official website of IBPS from April 1 to April 30, 2025.

IBPS PO Result 2025: How to check combined result

Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS PO Result 2025 for main exam and interview link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/ Others from time to time, administrative exigency etc. Incase two or more candidates have obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth, as per the prevailing practice.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.