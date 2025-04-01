Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IBPS PO Result 2025 for main exam and interview declared at ibps.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 01, 2025 12:59 PM IST

IBPS PO Result 2025 for main exam and interview has been declared. The direct link to check result is given here. 

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO Result 2025 for main exam and interview on April 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the online main exam and interview round can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Result 2025 for main exam and interview declared at ibps.in, link here
IBPS PO Result 2025 for main exam and interview declared at ibps.in, link here

The combined result will be available to candidates on the official website of IBPS from April 1 to April 30, 2025.

Direct link to check IBPS PO Combined Result 2025

IBPS PO Result 2025: How to check combined result

Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS PO Result 2025 for main exam and interview link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/ Others from time to time, administrative exigency etc. Incase two or more candidates have obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth, as per the prevailing practice.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Exam Results / IBPS PO Result 2025 for main exam and interview declared at ibps.in, direct link to check here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On