Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III results declared at ibps.in, know how to check

IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III results declared at ibps.in, know how to check

exam results
Published on Oct 18, 2022 08:07 PM IST

IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III results: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the Result for Officer Scale II and III today i.e. on October 18, 2022.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale II &amp; III results: Interested candidates can now check their result status from the official website ibps.in(Hindustan Times)
IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III results: Interested candidates can now check their result status from the official website ibps.in(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the Result for Officer Scale II and III today i.e. on October 18, 2022.

Interested candidates can now check their result status from the official website ibps.in

The IBPS RRB online single Examination for officer scale-II and III was conducted on September 24,2022.

Candidates can check the online result status for the scale-II and III single examination using their registration number and password or date of birth till November 28, 2022.

How to check IBPS officer Scale II and III results

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on the Officer Scale-II/III result link for IBPS RRB PO

Enter your registration no. and password

The Scale-II/III result will be displayed on your screen

Check and download the result for future purposes

Direct link here for Officer scale-II. Click here.

Direct link here for Officer scale-III. Click here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps result ibps.in
ibps result ibps.in

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out