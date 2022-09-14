IBPS RRB PO Prelims results 2022 out at ibps.in, direct link

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced IBPS RRB PO Prelims results 2022. Candidates who took the exam can check their scores on ibps.in.

To Check IBPS RRB PO Prelims results, candidates have to login with their registration number and password or roll number and date of birth. Direct link and steps are given below:

IBPS RRB PO Prelims results 2022

How to check IBPS RRB PO results 2022

Go to ibpsonline.in On the home page, click on the link for ‘RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for Recruitment of Group “A” - Officers (Scale-I)’ result. Enter your registration number and password or roll number and date of birth and login. View your result. Take a printout of the page if needed.

Selected candidates will next appear for the main examination, details of which will be announced shortly.

The result download facility will remain active on the official website up to September 20.