IBPS RRB PO results 2023 declared; direct link to check Officers Scale I marks

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS RRB results for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) today, September 25. Candidates can check the IBPS RRB PO Scale I officer results on the official website at www.ibps.in. IBPS RRB PO Scale I Officer Results Declared Today, Check Now on www.ibps.in

Candidates can check the IBPS RRB PO Officers Scale I results by using their login credentials. Candidates will be able to download their IBPS RRB Officer Scale I results till October 3.

Results for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale II have also been issued along with the IBPS RRB PO Officers Scale I results.

IBPS RRB PO result 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Check the IBPS RRB PO Officers Scale I result

Take print for future reference.

The online Main examination for the post of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) was conducted on September 10.

