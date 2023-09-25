News / Education / Exam Results / IBPS RRB PO results 2023 declared; direct link to check Officers Scale I marks

IBPS RRB PO results 2023 declared; direct link to check Officers Scale I marks

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 25, 2023 07:02 PM IST

IBPS RRB results for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) released. Candidates can check results on www.ibps.in.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS RRB results for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) today, September 25. Candidates can check the IBPS RRB PO Scale I officer results on the official website at www.ibps.in.

Candidates can check the IBPS RRB PO Officers Scale I results by using their login credentials. Candidates will be able to download their IBPS RRB Officer Scale I results till October 3.

Results for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale II have also been issued along with the IBPS RRB PO Officers Scale I results.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO Officer Scale I result

IBPS RRB PO result 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Check the IBPS RRB PO Officers Scale I result

Take print for future reference.

The online Main examination for the post of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) was conducted on September 10.

