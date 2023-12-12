close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / IBPS RRB XII Main exam result 2023 released at www.ibps.in, here's direct link to check scorecard

IBPS RRB XII Main exam result 2023 released at www.ibps.in, here's direct link to check scorecard

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 12, 2023 01:36 PM IST

IBPS RRB XII Scale I, Scale II and Scale III scorecard released at www.ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores for the CRP RRB XII Group ‘A’ Officers Scale-I, II, III. Candidates who have appeared for the examination check the scorecard through the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates will be able to check their scorecards using their registration number and password.

IBPS RRB XII Main exam result 2023 released at www.ibps.in
IBPS RRB XII Main exam result 2023 released at www.ibps.in

Direct link to Group “A” - Officers Scale-I scores 2023.

Direct link to Group “A” - Officers Scale-II (GBO) scores 2023.

Direct link to Group “A” - Officers Scale-II (Specialist) scores 2023.

Direct link to Group “A” - Officers Scale- III scores 2023. 

The recruiting drive aims to fill 8611 positions in total, including 2485 Officer Scale I, 515 Officer Scale II, 73 Officer Scale III, and 5538 Office Assistant positions.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

IBPS RRB PO score card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the Officer Scale I, II, and III scores link

Key in your login details and submit

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out