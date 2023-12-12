IBPS RRB XII Main exam result 2023 released at www.ibps.in, here's direct link to check scorecard
IBPS RRB XII Scale I, Scale II and Scale III scorecard released at www.ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores for the CRP RRB XII Group ‘A’ Officers Scale-I, II, III. Candidates who have appeared for the examination check the scorecard through the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates will be able to check their scorecards using their registration number and password.
Direct link to Group “A” - Officers Scale-I scores 2023.
Direct link to Group “A” - Officers Scale-II (GBO) scores 2023.
Direct link to Group “A” - Officers Scale-II (Specialist) scores 2023.
Direct link to Group “A” - Officers Scale- III scores 2023.
The recruiting drive aims to fill 8611 positions in total, including 2485 Officer Scale I, 515 Officer Scale II, 73 Officer Scale III, and 5538 Office Assistant positions.
IBPS RRB PO score card 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the Officer Scale I, II, and III scores link
Key in your login details and submit
Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Take a printout for future reference