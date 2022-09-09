Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI AICITSS results 2022 declared, here's direct link and how to check

ICAI AICITSS results 2022 declared, here's direct link and how to check

exam results
Published on Sep 09, 2022 10:11 PM IST

ICAI AICITSS results 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (AICITSS) 2022 Exam.

ICAI AICITSS results 2022: Interested candidates can now check their result from the official website advit.icaiexam.icai.org.
ICAI AICITSS results 2022: Interested candidates can now check their result from the official website advit.icaiexam.icai.org.(advit.icaiexam.icai.org)
ByHT Education Desk

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (AICITSS) 2022 Exam. Interested candidates can now check their result from the official website advit.icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI conducted the Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills exam on August 27, 2022.

ICAI will conduct the next exam i.e the appearing test for the Advanced ICITSS course on September 24, 2022. Applications for the same can be submitted till September 11, 2022.

As per the official notification, no separate statement of marks will be provided to the candidates for the AICITSS Results and candidates would not be getting any passing certificates.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website advit.icaiexa.icai.org

Click on the “Results” tab

Key in your registration number, date of birth and exam date

ICAI Result will appear on your screen

Check and download the result

Here’s the direct link. Click here.

