ICAI CA final and foundation results 2021 declared at icai.nic.in, how to check

ICAI CA final and foundation results 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday released results of chartered accountants final examination (Old course & New Course) and foundation examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the CA final examination (Old course & New Course) and foundation examination can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

Direct link to go to the results page

How to check ICAI CA final and foundation results 2021:

Visit the official website of ICAI at at icai.nic.in.

On the homepage, under 'CHECK RESULTS' section, click on a link you want to check- "Foundation" or "Final (Old)" and "Final (New)".

Enter your registration number or PIN number and log in.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its print out for future use.

The CA final examination (Old course & New Course) and foundation examination were held in July 2021.

As per the official notice, arrangements have been made for the candidates of the final examination (old and new course) and the foundation examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website icaiexam.icai.org. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result, reads the notice.