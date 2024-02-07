ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Live: December-January results likely today

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce today, February 7, results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation December-January examination results. Candidates can check it on the official website of the institute, icai.nic.in. When declared, candidates can download their scorecards using registration number and roll number. ICAI CA Foundation December/January results live updates (icai.nic.in)

ICAI CA Foundation result direct link

“Result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” the ICAI said.

The CA Foundation examination took place on December 31, 2023, January 2, 4 and 6, 2024. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on CA Foundation course examination results.