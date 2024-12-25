Menu Explore
ICAI CA November Result 2024 for final, post qualification courses likely tomorrow, know where to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 25, 2024 12:08 PM IST

ICAI CA November Result 2024 for final, post qualification courses likely to be announced tomorrow, December 26, 2024. 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to announce ICAI CA November Result 2024 for final, post qualification courses on December 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the results when announced on the official website of ICAI at icai.org and icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Result 2024 for final, post qualification courses likely tomorrow
ICAI CA Result 2024 for final, post qualification courses likely tomorrow

The result of the Chartered Accountant Final Examinations held in November 2024 will be out on the website- icai.nic.in and the results of the Post Qualification Courses examination held in November 2024 will be available on icai.org website likely tomorrow late evening. The post qualification courses include- International Taxation Assessment Test and Insurance & Risk Management.

Candidates can check the ICAI CA final results by entering their registration number and roll number.

ICAI CA Result 2024: How to check final, post qualification courses

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the above mentioned websites to check the results.
  • Click on ICAI CA Final Result 2024 or ICAI CA Post Qualification Courses Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ICAI CA Final results 2024 expected on December 26, says Dhiraj Khandelwal; here's how to download when released

The final course examination for Group 1 was held on November 3, 5 and 7, and Group II was held on November 9, 11 and 13, 2024. The Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Course(s) examinations for International Taxation- Assessment Test was conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024 and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination was held on November 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
