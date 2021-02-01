IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA November results likely to be declared today, here's how to check
ICAI CA November results.(PTI file)
ICAI CA November results.(PTI file)
exam results

ICAI CA November results likely to be declared today, here's how to check

  • After the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA November examination will be able to check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:26 AM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the results of the CA final November exam for both old and new courses on Monday, February 1, 2021, on its official website.

After the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA November examination will be able to check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

The Institute on Saturday tweeted, "Results of the CA Final Examination(Old course & New Course) held in Nov 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, 1st Feb 2021(evening)/Tuesday, 2nd Feb 2021."

How to check ICAI CA November results after it is announced:

Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org

On the homepage, click on the CA final result link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your roll number, pin, and other login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca november exam institute of chartered accountants of india
app
Close
UPPSC PCS Main 2019 result out
UPPSC PCS Main 2019 result out
exam results

UPPSC BEO Main Result 2019 declared

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:23 AM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commision (UPPSC) on Saturday declared the BEO Mains result 2019 on its official website at Uppsc.up.nic.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
The High Court conducted the District Judge preliminary examination on January 9, 2021, at Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi.(ANI file)
The High Court conducted the District Judge preliminary examination on January 9, 2021, at Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi.(ANI file)
exam results

Karnataka HC District Judge prelim results 2021 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the prelims can check their results online at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI CBO results 2020.(Screengrab )
SBI CBO results 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

SBI CBO results 2020 declared at sbi.co.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:01 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at sbi.co.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai University(Hindustan Times)
Mumbai University(Hindustan Times)
exam results

MU convocation event online but certificates to be distributed by institutes

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • MU’s online convocation is scheduled to take place on February 1 this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC IES/ISS Result declared(HT Photo)
UPSC IES/ISS Result declared(HT Photo)
exam results

UPSC IES, ISS Result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, check merit list here

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:59 AM IST
  • Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of Indian Economic Services/Indian Statistical Services written exam on its official website -upsc.gov.in. The written exam was held in October 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC GD Constable result declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
SSC GD Constable result declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

SSC GD Constable, Rifleman final result 2018 declared at ssc.nic.in

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:31 AM IST
  • Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday declared the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles result 2018 on its official website ssc.nic.in. a total of 1,09,552 candidates have qualified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

HTET Result 2020: HBSE declares Haryana TET result, here's how to check

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • HTET Result 2020: Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEB) on Thursday declared the results of Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET 2020) on its official website -haryanatet.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS RRB Office Assistant result declared
IBPS RRB Office Assistant result declared
exam results

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2020 declared, here's direct link

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:11 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) CRP- IX prelims exam results on its official website- ibps.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC SR-Steno 2015 result out
UPSC SR-Steno 2015 result out
exam results

UPSC SO- Steno LDCE 2015 result declared at upsc.gov.in, check merit list here

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the result of the Combined SO-Steno LDCE, 2015 exam on its official website- upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS PO Result out
IBPS PO Result out
exam results

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020: Scorecard, cutoff released at ibps.in

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:36 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel on Wednesday declared the results and cutoff marks for PO/MT-X on its official website -ibps.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

SSC GD Constable 2018 final result to be declared today at ssc.nic.in

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:29 PM IST
  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the SSC GD Constable final result 2018 on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Symbiosis International University(HT File)
Symbiosis International University(HT File)
exam results

SNAP 2020 Result to be declared on this date, check here

By Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:09 PM IST
  • The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2020 Result will be declared on January 22, 2021, reads an official notice on the website
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC JHT, SHT, Junior Translator result out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
SSC JHT, SHT, Junior Translator result out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

SSC JHT, SHT, junior translator paper 1 results declared at ssc.nic.in

By Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday released the results for junior hindi translator, senior hindi translator and junior translator paper 1 exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI PO prelims results declared. The SBI PO preliminary examination was held on January 4, 5 and 6..(Reuters file photo)
SBI PO prelims results declared. The SBI PO preliminary examination was held on January 4, 5 and 6..(Reuters file photo)
exam results

SBI PO Prelims Result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check at sbi.co.in

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:43 PM IST
  • SBI PO results 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result of preliminary examination for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) in the state-run bank on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICSI CSEET results 2021. (Screengrab)
ICSI CSEET results 2021. (Screengrab)
exam results

ICSI CSEET results 2021 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CSEET examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP