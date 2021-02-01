The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the results of the CA final November exam for both old and new courses on Monday, February 1, 2021, on its official website.

After the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA November examination will be able to check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

The Institute on Saturday tweeted, "Results of the CA Final Examination(Old course & New Course) held in Nov 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, 1st Feb 2021(evening)/Tuesday, 2nd Feb 2021."

Details

— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) January 30, 2021

How to check ICAI CA November results after it is announced:

Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org

On the homepage, click on the CA final result link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your roll number, pin, and other login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.