News / Education / Exam Results / ICAI expected to announce CA Inter, Final November 2023 results tomorrow

ICAI expected to announce CA Inter, Final November 2023 results tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 08, 2024 03:28 PM IST

The tentative result date has been mentioned in a notice published on icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate November 2023 examination results tomorrow, January 9. The tentative result date has been mentioned in a notice published on icai.org, which candidates can visit for more details.

ICAI likely to announce CA Inter, Final November 2023 results tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ICAI likely to announce CA Inter, Final November 2023 results tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates can check their results on the website icai.nic.in using registration number and roll number.

In the notice, ICAI said, “results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th January 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

The institute conducted Inter exams for group 1 candidates on November 2, 4, 6 and 8, 2023. Group 2 examinations took place on November 10, 13, 15 and 17, 2023.

For the Final course, the goup 1 examination was held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2023 while the group 2 exam took place on November 9, 11, 14 and 16, 2023.

Monday, January 08, 2024
