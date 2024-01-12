close_game
ICMAI CMA December 2023 foundation result released at icmai.in, direct link here

ICMAI CMA December 2023 foundation result released at icmai.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 12, 2024 12:43 PM IST

ICMAI releases CMA inter and final results for the December 2023 exams.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA inter and final results. The ICMAI December 2023 exams were conducted on icmai.in. Candidates must use their Identification No to check the December 2023 Foundation Examination results. The direct link has been provided below.

ICMAI releases CMA inter and final results for December 2023 exams
ICMAI releases CMA inter and final results for December 2023 exams

"For new registrations (after 2012) the Identification number format is (EF0000001234,SF0000000123,NF0000000123)' reads the official notice.

Direct link to check December 2023 Foundation Examination results

Follow the steps given below to check the ICMAI CMA December 2023 results

How to check ICMAI CMA December 2023 results

Visit the official website at icmai.in.

On the homepage, click the link, “Foundation result for December 2023 term is now available, please click here.”

Open the result tab and the link reads ‘Result for June 2023 Intermediate/Final Examination’.

Enter your credentials and log in.

Check your result and take print for future reference.

ICMAI conducted the December 2023 edition of the Intermediate and Final examination from December 10 to 17.

Exam and College Guide
