ICSI CS Executive June results announced at icsi.edu, direct link to check

ICSI Result 2025: The result of the Company Secretary June examination conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has been announced. Candidates can check the CS Executive June exam result on the official website, icsi.edu or use the direct link given below. ICSI CS June 2025 result live updates ICSI CS Executive June results announced at icsi.edu

Along with the result, the institute has also announced the names of toppers and the candidates' individual subject-wise break-up of marks, which are available on the Institute’s website.

The CS Professional June exam results were announced earlier today.

Executive course candidates should know that the institute will not send hard copies of the marks sheet to them and they need to download it directly from the website.

However, for Professional course students, ICSI will send the hard copies of the document to their registered addresses, and those who do not receive it within 30 days of the result declaration can contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

ICSI CS Executive June Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Go to icsi.edu.

2. Go to the ICSI CS June Professional Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Select the exam name, enter the login details and submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the next page.

5. Check and download the result.

The next session of CS Executive and Professional exams will be held from December 22 to 29, 2025. The online registration process for the CS December exams will begin on August 26.