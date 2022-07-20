ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET results today; Know result time, website, how to check

ICSI Results 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce Company Secretary (CS) Foundation course results along with CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 results results on July 20. Results will be published on the board website at 4 pm.

ICSI CSEET, CS Foundation results date and time: July 20, 4 pm

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET result official website: icsi.edu

Results, along with candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the institute’s website, as per and official statement.

As per the result notice, CS Foundation exams were conducted on June 15 and 16 while CSEET 2022 was held on July 9 and 11, 2022.

Results will be published in the form of e-mark sheets on icsi.edu. The institute will not send hard copies of mark sheets to students.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June – 2022 Session and CS Executive Entrance Test, July, 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates,” reads the notification.

