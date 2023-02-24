ICSI CS Professional, Executive December 2022 releasing tomorrow at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretary (CS) Professional and Executive course results of the December 2022 session on February 25. The CS Professional result will be announced at 11 am and the Executive result will be declared at 2 pm.

Candidates will be able to check the result on the institute website at icsi.edu.

The e-result-cum-marks statement for the executive programme exam will be posted on the official website as soon as the results are announced. Candidates must use their e-result-cum-marks statement for their reference, use, and records because they won't receive a physical copy of it.

The result-cum-marks statement for the professional programme exam will be sent to the candidate's registered address soon after the results are announced. Candidates should contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu with their information if they have not received a physical copy of their results within 30 days of the announcement of those results.

ICSI CS Professional and executive result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your application number and date of birth

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.