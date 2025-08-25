The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday announced the CS Executive June exam results. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their marks on the official website, icsi.edu or use the direct link given below. ICSI CS June 2025 result live updates ICSI CS Professional result for June 2025 exam announced at icsi.edu, direct link(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Here is the direct link to check the result on the official website

The result has been announced for both the 2017 syllabus and the 2022 syllabus.

The result of the ICSI CS Executive (2022 syllabus) June 2025 exam is also scheduled for today. This result will be declared at 2 pm.

The result, along with the candidates' individual subject-wise break-up of marks, are available on the Institute’s website.

ICSI will dispatch the result cum marks statement of the June session of the Professional course exam to the candidates at their registered address soon. If a candidate does not receive the document within 30 days of the declaration of results, s/he can contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

However, this facility is not available for the Executive course. Candidates of the Executive examination need to download their marks statements from the ICSI website, which will be available immediately after the result announcement. The institute will not share physical copies of marks sheets with Executive students.

ICSI CS Professional June Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Go to icsi.edu.

2. Open the ICSI CS June Professional Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the next page.

5. Check and download the result.

The next session of CS Executive and Professional exams will be held from December 22 to 29, 2025. The online registration process for the CS December exams will begin on August 26.