The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the ICSI CS Result 2026 for the executive program. Candidates who have appeared for Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) Examinations, December, 2025 Session can check the results on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS Result 2026 for executive program declared at icsi.edu, direct link and toppers list here

The top 3 candidates for the executive course are- Anisha Darshan Keswani on Rank 1, Siddhi Khandelwal secured position 2 and Rangvala Insiya Imaran Bahi got third position.

The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2022) will be available on the official website. Candidates can download and use it. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

Direct link to check ICSI CS Result 2026

ICSI CS Result 2026: How to check All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Click on ICSI CS Result 2026 for executive program link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The professional course result has been declared at 11 am. Kinjal Ajmera has secured rank 1, Manya Bathala has secured Rank 2 and Charu Upadhyay has secured rank 3. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.