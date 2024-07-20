 ICSI CSEET Result 2024 declared at icsi.edu, direct link to download scorecard and other details here - Hindustan Times
ICSI CSEET Result 2024 declared at icsi.edu, direct link to download scorecard and other details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 20, 2024 01:51 PM IST

ICSI CSEET Results 2024: The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2024) results have been released at icsi.edu. Candidates can check via the direct link below.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ISCI, has announced the CSEET Result 2024 today, July 20, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET 2024 Result Live Updates

ICSI CSEET Result 2024: The results have been declared at icsi.edu. Candidates can check via the direct link below. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ICSI CSEET Result 2024: The results have been declared at icsi.edu. Candidates can check via the direct link below. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates must note that they will have to enter details such as their registration number (unique ID) and date of birth as log in credentials to download the ICSI CSEET results 2024.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK ICSI CSEET RESULT 2024

As informed by the ICSI earlier, the result as well as the subject-wise break-up of marks have been made available on the Institute’s official website.

Notably, the ICSI CSEET examination was held on July 6, 7 and 8, 2024 at multiple exam centres across the country. The exam was held in a remote proctored mode. Candidates were allowed to take the test through their laptop or desktop from home or any other convenient and isolated place.

Moreover, the ICSI CSEET examination was conducted for 2 hours (120 minutes). The total marks of the examination was 200, and divided into following four areas:

  • Business Communication: 35 questions, 50 marks
  • Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning: 35 questions, 50 marks
  • Economic and Business Environment: 35 questions, 50 marks
  • Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 50 marks.

ICSI CSEET Result 2024: Steps to download results

  • Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  • On the home page, click on ICSI CSEET Result 2024 link.
  • Enter the login credentials in the space provided and click on submit.
  • The ICSI CSEET result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
