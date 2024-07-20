ICSI CSEET 2024 Result Live: CSEET July results releasing today at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET 2024 Result Live: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will announce ICSI CSEET Result 2024 today, July 20, 2024. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test results will be announced at 2 pm, today. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ...Read More

The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website. Also, the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, July, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates.

Candidates must enter details such as their registration number (unique ID) and date of birth as login credentials to download the marksheet from the official website.

The ICSI CSEET examination was held on July 6, 7 and 8, 2024 across the country at various exam centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.