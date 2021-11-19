Home / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CSEET results 2021 declared at icsi.edu, direct link and how to check
exam results

ICSI CSEET results 2021 declared at icsi.edu, direct link and how to check

  • ICSI CSEET results 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Friday declared the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) results 2021.
ICSI CSEET results 2021: Candidates can check their ICSI CSEET results on the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu.(icsi.edu)
ICSI CSEET results 2021: Candidates can check their ICSI CSEET results on the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu.(icsi.edu)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

ICSI CSEET results 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Friday declared the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) results 2021. Candidates, who have appeared for the examination, can check their result on the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The ICSI CSEET was held on November 13 and 14, 2021.

The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks has been released on the institute’s website: www.icsi.edu.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET result 2021

How to check ICSI CSEET result 2021:

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET result 2021 link available on the home page.

Submit login credentials.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and check the result.

Take its print out for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi exam result.
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out