IIM CAT 2023 result declared at iimcat.ac.in, know how to download scorecard

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has declared IIM CAT 2023 result. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test can check the results through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Steps to download CAT 2023 scorecard from IIM CAT website

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results and download the scorecard through the simple steps given below.

 Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

 Click on the CAT 2023 result link available on the home page.

 A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

 Click on submit and download the page.

 Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CAT 2023 examination was conducted on November 26, 2023 in three sessions. Around 2.88 lakh, or 88% of the 3.28 lakh candidates who registered for the Common Admission Test, or CAT 2023, took the test.

The provisional answer key and response sheet were released on December 5 and the last date to raise objections was till December 8, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.