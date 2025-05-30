Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
IMU CET May Result 2025 declared for UG, MBA and M.Tech courses at imu.edu.in, check list here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 30, 2025 06:47 PM IST

IMU CET May Result 2025 has been declared for UG, MBA and M.Tech courses. The direct link to check results is given here. 

Indian Maritime University has declared the IMU CET May Result 2025. The Common Entrance Test result has been announced for UG, MBA and M.Tech courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of IMU at imu.edu.in.

IMU CET May Result 2025 declared for UG, MBA and M.Tech courses, check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
IMU CET May Result 2025 declared for UG, MBA and M.Tech courses, check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The IMU-CETs were scheduled to be held in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode in one batch from 11 AM to 2 PM on May 24, 2025.

Direct link to check result for UG courses

Direct link to check result for MBA

Direct link to check result for M.Tech 

IMU CET May Result 2025: How to check 

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IMU at imu.edu.in.

2. Click on IMU CET May Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UG, MBA and M.Tech courses result link.

4. A PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the names.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IMU will issue Rank Certificate to qualified candidates in IMU-CET, which is essential for admission to courses of IMU and its Affiliated Institutes and non Affiliated Institutes. The Rank Certificate is also essential to take admissions in the DGS-approved MTIs that are not affiliated to IMU for Programmes (B.Tech. (ME), B.Sc. (NS) & DNS).

Candidates who have been issued with IMU CET Rank Certificate will be provided a portal through which they can register their choices for Programmes/ Campuses where they desire to take admission, in the order of their preference. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IMU.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 30, 2025
