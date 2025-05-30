IMU CET May Result 2025 declared for UG, MBA and M.Tech courses at imu.edu.in, check list here

Indian Maritime University has declared the IMU CET May Result 2025. The Common Entrance Test result has been announced for UG, MBA and M.Tech courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of IMU at imu.edu.in. IMU CET May Result 2025 declared for UG, MBA and M.Tech courses, check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The IMU-CETs were scheduled to be held in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode in one batch from 11 AM to 2 PM on May 24, 2025.

IMU CET May Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IMU at imu.edu.in.

2. Click on IMU CET May Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UG, MBA and M.Tech courses result link.

4. A PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the names.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IMU will issue Rank Certificate to qualified candidates in IMU-CET, which is essential for admission to courses of IMU and its Affiliated Institutes and non Affiliated Institutes. The Rank Certificate is also essential to take admissions in the DGS-approved MTIs that are not affiliated to IMU for Programmes (B.Tech. (ME), B.Sc. (NS) & DNS).

Candidates who have been issued with IMU CET Rank Certificate will be provided a portal through which they can register their choices for Programmes/ Campuses where they desire to take admission, in the order of their preference. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IMU.