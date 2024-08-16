Edit Profile
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
    India Post GDS Merit List 2024 LIVE: Gramik Dak Sevak results expected soon, here’s how to check

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 16, 2024 8:27 AM IST
    India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Gramik Dak Sevak first merit to be available on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Follow the blog for updates.
    India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: India Post will likely announce the first merit List soon. Candidates who have registered for the India Post Gramik Dak Sevak recruitment process can check the first merit list after the announcement on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The organisation is expected to release the cut off marks and other details along with the first merit list. ...Read More

    The shortlisted applicants will have to submit an undertaking in the format annexed as Annexure-IX, regarding liability in case of furnishing fake/incorrect information/details in the form.

    India Post will fill 44228 Gramik Dak Sevak posts in the organisation across 23 postal circles nationwide. The registration process was conducted from July 15 to August 5, 2024 and the correction window was opened on August 6 and closed on August 8, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, direct link and more.

    Aug 16, 2024 8:27 AM IST

    India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Shortlisted candidates to appear for physical verification

    India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: All the candidates who will be shortlisted will have to appear for the physical verification. The dates for the same will be available to the candidates on their registered mobile number via SMS.

    Aug 16, 2024 8:24 AM IST

    India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Preparation of merit list

    India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: India Post will prepare the merit list on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

    Aug 16, 2024 8:23 AM IST

    India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Other details to be announced with results

    India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: The organisation is expected to release the cut off marks and other details along with the first merit list.

    Aug 16, 2024 8:20 AM IST

    India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Where to check

    India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Candidates who have registered for the India Post Gramik Dak Sevak recruitment process can check the first merit list after the announcement on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

    Aug 16, 2024 8:19 AM IST

    India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Date and time

    India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: India Post GDS result date and time has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the website for the same.

