India Post GDS Merit List 2024 LIVE: Gramik Dak Sevak results expected soon, here’s how to check

India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: India Post will likely announce the first merit List soon. Candidates who have registered for the India Post Gramik Dak Sevak recruitment process can check the first merit list after the announcement on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The organisation is expected to release the cut off marks and other details along with the first merit list.

India Post will prepare the merit list on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

All the candidates who will be shortlisted will have to appear for the physical verification. The dates for the same will be available to the candidates on their registered mobile number via SMS.

The shortlisted applicants will have to submit an undertaking in the format annexed as Annexure-IX, regarding liability in case of furnishing fake/incorrect information/details in the form.

India Post will fill 44228 Gramik Dak Sevak posts in the organisation across 23 postal circles nationwide. The registration process was conducted from July 15 to August 5, 2024 and the correction window was opened on August 6 and closed on August 8, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, direct link and more.