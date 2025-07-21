Indian Army Agniveer Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to check results when out
Indian Army will release Agniveer recruitment exam result on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Indian Army is yet to announce Agniveer recruitment exam result. The date and time of release of the results have not been shared yet. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results when announced on the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
The examination was held from June 30 to July 10, 2025. Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was conducted in 13 languages (ie English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese).
The online test was objective Multiple Choice Question (MCQ). As per category of application the candidates were required to answer 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.
Date and time of results not announced
Recruitment process explained
Recruitment process will be conducted in two phases. Phase I will be Online Common Entrance Exam at Computer Based Test Centres allotted to the candidate and Phase 2 will be Recruitment Rally by Army Recruiting Offices at Rally Venue.
What after completion of 4 years?
On completion of four years of service, based on the organisation's requirements and policies promulgated by the Indian Army, AGNIVEER will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Indian Army. These applications will be considered in a centralised manner based on objective criteria, including performances during their four-year engagement period, and up to 25% of each specific batch of AGNIVEER will be enrolled in the regular cadre of Indian Army.
Enrollment years
AGNIVEER will be enrolled in the Indian Army under Indian army Act 1950 for a period of four years. AGNIVEER would form a distinct rank in the Indian army, different from any other existing ranks.
When and where to check results?
Official website to check results
joinindianarmy.nic.in
How to check results?
1. Visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
2. Click on Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
5. Check the answer key and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Know pattern of exam
Exam held in 13 languages
Check exam date
Where to check results when out?
Date and time
