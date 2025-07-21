Indian Army Agniveer Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to check results when out

Indian Army Agniveer Result News 2025 Live: Indian Army is yet to announce Agniveer recruitment exam result. The date and time of release of the results have not been shared yet. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results when announced on the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in....Read More

The examination was held from June 30 to July 10, 2025. Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was conducted in 13 languages (ie English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese).

The online test was objective Multiple Choice Question (MCQ). As per category of application the candidates were required to answer 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

