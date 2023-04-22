JEE Main 2023 Result LIVE: NTA JEE Main results awaited at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2023 Result Live Updates: NTA JEE Mains Session 2 results is awaited. Latest updates on result date, scorecard, direct link below.
JEE Main 2023 Result Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main 2023 Result likely soon. The Joint Entrance Examination result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Along with the results, the Agency will announce the toppers, cut off marks, percentile and other details which can be fetched on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.
The JEE Main Session 2 exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. The answer key was released on April 19 and the last date to raise objections was till April 21, 2023. As per reports around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for JEE Mains Session 2. Latest updates on result, scorecard, direct link and other details below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 22, 2023 08:55 PM IST
JEE Mains 2023: Websites to check
jeemain.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
-
Apr 22, 2023 07:52 PM IST
JEE Mains result 2023: Use of Scores of JEE (Main)
The result of JEE (Main) – 2023 can be utilized by other Entities of Central/State Governments with their eligibility criteria/norms/applicable regulations/guidelines/rules.
-
Apr 22, 2023 07:50 PM IST
JEE Mains result 2023: No grievance will be entertained after result
No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) - 2023 will be entertained.
-
Apr 22, 2023 07:45 PM IST
JEE Mains result 2023: Answer key was released on April 19
The answer key was released on April 19, 2023. Candidates were able to raise objections till April 21.
-
Apr 22, 2023 06:40 PM IST
JEE mains 2023: Who is eligible to apply for JEE Advanced
The top 2,50,000 successful candidates will be able to apply for JEE (Advanced).
-
Apr 22, 2023 05:51 PM IST
JEE Main result 2023 : Steps to download
Go to the official website atjeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the JEE Main result link
Enter the credentials.
Submit and check the JEE Main result 2023
-
Apr 22, 2023 04:59 PM IST
JEE Mains 2023: websites to check
jeemain.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
-
Apr 22, 2023 04:03 PM IST
JEE Main result 2023 session 2 expected date: Anytime soon
JEE Main result 2023 session 2 expected date is anytime soon. The result will be announced soon, however, NTA has not issued any official date for declaration of results yet.
-
Apr 22, 2023 03:44 PM IST
JEE mains 2023: Exam was held from April 6 to April 15
The JEE Main Session 2 exam 2023 was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) process on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 at various testing centres around India and cities outside of the country.
-
Apr 22, 2023 03:25 PM IST
JEE Mains 2023 result: Know how to check
Visit the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2023
On the homepage, click on the result link
Key in your login details
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download and keep a print of your JEE Main 2023 result saved for future reference.
-
Apr 22, 2023 02:58 PM IST
JEE Mains result 2023 link: Official websites
JEE Mains result 2023 link will be available on the official websites given below.
jeemain.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
-
Apr 22, 2023 02:38 PM IST
JEE Main 2023 session 2 cut-off
JEE Main 2023 session 2 cut-off details will be available along with the results. The Agency will release the cut off details for various categories on the website of NTA JEE.
-
Apr 22, 2023 02:04 PM IST
JEE Main 2023 session 2 percentile: To release with results
JEE Main 2023 session 2 percentile will release with results. The results is likely to be released soon. The final answer key will also release along with results.
-
Apr 22, 2023 01:28 PM IST
JEE Main 2023 session 2 result: Where to check
jeemain.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
-
Apr 22, 2023 01:08 PM IST
JEE Mains 2023: No Re-Checking of Result
There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
-
Apr 22, 2023 12:51 PM IST
JEE Main 2023: Marking scheme
(i) Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
(ii) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
(iii) Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
-
Apr 22, 2023 12:42 PM IST
JEE Main 2023 session 2 result date: No announcement yet
JEE Main 2023 session 2 result date has not been announced yet. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
-
Apr 22, 2023 12:31 PM IST
JEE Main 2023 session 2 result soon
JEE Main 2023 session 2 result will be announced soon. The results will be available on the official site of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
-
Apr 22, 2023 12:27 PM IST
How to check JEE Main 2023 session 2 result
Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on JEE Main 2023 session 2 result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Apr 22, 2023 12:22 PM IST
JEE mains session 2 answer key: Released on April 19
JEE mains session 2 answer key was released on April 19, 2022. The objection window was closed on April 21, 2023.
-
Apr 22, 2023 12:17 PM IST
NTA JEE main 2023: All India ranks
All India ranks of JEE Main will be announced along with session 2 results. For candidates who have taken both sessions, their best scores out of the two shifts will be considered for the list.
-
Apr 22, 2023 12:12 PM IST
JEE main result login: Credentials
Application Number
Date of Birth
-
Apr 22, 2023 12:07 PM IST
NTA JEE main answer key: Final answer key soon
NTA JEE main final answer key will be available before the declaration of results. The answer key will be available on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
-
Apr 22, 2023 11:57 AM IST
NTA JEE main result 2023 session 2: Date and Time
NTA JEE main result 2023 session 2 date and time have not been shared by NTA yet. The objection window for answer key had closed on April 21, 2023.