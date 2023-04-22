JEE Main 2023 Result LIVE: NTA JEE Main results awaited at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Result Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main 2023 Result likely soon. The Joint Entrance Examination result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the results, the Agency will announce the toppers, cut off marks, percentile and other details which can be fetched on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The JEE Main Session 2 exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. The answer key was released on April 19 and the last date to raise objections was till April 21, 2023. As per reports around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for JEE Mains Session 2. Latest updates on result, scorecard, direct link and other details below.

