JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result Live: Where, how to check BArch, BPlanning results when announced

JEE Mains Paper 2 Result 2024 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release scores of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1, paper 2 results soon. BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) candidates can check JEE Mains result on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in, once it is declared.

Results of the paper 1 examination were announced earlier this month and in the notification, the agency said that “The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.”

The JEE Main Paper 2 examination was conducted on February 24, in the afternoon shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

As informed by the NTA, 74,002 candidates were registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examinations, of whom 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam.

