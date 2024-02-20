Edit Profile
Tuesday, Feb 20, 2024
    JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result Live: Where, how to check BArch, BPlanning results when announced
    JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result Live: Where, how to check BArch, BPlanning results when announced

    Feb 20, 2024 3:16 AM IST
    JEE Mains Paper 2 Result 2024 Live Updates: BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) candidates can check JEE Mains result on jeemain.nta.ac.in, when declared.
    JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result live updates (jeemain.nta.ac.in, screenshot of information bulletin)
    JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result live updates (jeemain.nta.ac.in, screenshot of information bulletin)

    JEE Mains Paper 2 Result 2024 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release scores of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1, paper 2 results soon. BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) candidates can check JEE Mains result on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in, once it is declared. ...Read More

    Results of the paper 1 examination were announced earlier this month and in the notification, the agency said that “The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.”

    The JEE Main Paper 2 examination was conducted on February 24, in the afternoon shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    As informed by the NTA, 74,002 candidates were registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examinations, of whom 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam.

    Follow this blog for JEE Paper 2 results, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result live updates: Where to check NTA scores

    When announced, candidates can check NTA scores of the JEE Main paper 2 examination on jeemain.nta.ac.in.

