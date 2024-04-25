JEE Main 2024 Results: UP’s Himanshu Yadav among top 56 candidates with 100 percentile

JEE Main 2024 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main 2024 second session results on Wednesday night, with 56 candidates achieving a 100 percentile. Himanshu Yadav from Ghazipur stood out as the only candidate from Uttar Pradesh to reach this remarkable milestone. JEE Main 2024 Results: Himanshu Yadav from Ghazipur is the only candidate from Uttar Pradesh to achieve this milestone.(Handout)

Himanshu, who scored 99.5342192 percentile in the JEE Main first session held in January- February this year, candidly admits that he wasn't expecting to score a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main for certain reasons.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"After scoring a 99.5342192 percentile in the JEE Main first session, I didn't think I could score 100 percentile. I was lucky, and now I’m among the 56 candidates who achieved this score," said Himanshu Yadav, who is preparing for JEE Advanced, the exam that will help him to determine his future.

"JEE Main is just a steppingstone. The real test will be JEE Advanced. The All India Rank in JEE Advanced will determine the college and stream I get into," explained Himanshu.

Sanjay Yadav, Himanshu’s father who is a police inspector posted at Maharajganj Kotwali, also expressed surprise at his son's achievement and credited his success to hard work, the blessings of his teachers, and divine help.

Like many JEE toppers, Himanshu dreams of pursuing a BTech in Computer Science from IIT Mumbai. He has been a student at Academic Global School in Gorakhpur since 9th grade. Rajesh Kumar, the director of the school, mentioned that Himanshu scored 99% in his CBSE class 10 board exams and is expected to pass his class 12 board exams with flying colours.

Of the total 56 candidates who secured 100 percentile, 54 are boys and two are girls. Out of these 56 candidates, 23 scored a 100 NTA score in the January session of JEE Main, while 33 achieved the same score in the April session. A total of 12.57 lakh candidates had registered for the second session.

The 56 toppers include 40 from the general category, 10 from the OBC category, and six from the general-EWS category. No candidates from the SC or ST categories managed to obtain a 100 NTA score this year. Additionally, there has been a 2.45% increase in the cut-off and 250,284 candidates qualified for JEE Advanced.

With 15 candidates on the top scorer list, Telangana continues to lead the state-wise list for the third consecutive year. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, each with seven candidates achieving a 100 percentile, tied for second place, followed by Delhi with six candidates.