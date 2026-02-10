Live

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Live: Final key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main 2026 Answer Key anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for Session 1 Joint Entrance Examination can check the final answer key through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 1 examination was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The exam on first four days was conducted in two shifts for Paper 1- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm. The provisional answer key and response sheet was released on February 4, 2026. The objection window was closed on February 6, 2026. The challenges made by the candidates will be verified and if found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer keys, the result will be prepared and declared. The JEE Mains Session 1 result will be out by February 12, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on final answer key, result, direct link and more. ...Read More

