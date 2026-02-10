JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Live: Final key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check
JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Live: NTA JEE final answer key is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates on final key, direct link and more.
JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main 2026 Answer Key anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for Session 1 Joint Entrance Examination can check the final answer key through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 1 examination was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The exam on first four days was conducted in two shifts for Paper 1- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm....Read More
The provisional answer key and response sheet was released on February 4, 2026. The objection window was closed on February 6, 2026.
The challenges made by the candidates will be verified and if found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer keys, the result will be prepared and declared.
The JEE Mains Session 1 result will be out by February 12, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on final answer key, result, direct link and more.
JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Live: Answer key and objection window date
JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Live: Exam shift details
JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Live: Session 1 exam dates
JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Live: Where to check final answer key?
JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Live: Date and time
JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Live: The date and time of release of final answer key has not been announced yet.