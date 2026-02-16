National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Main Final Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination can check the final answer key through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates JEE Main Final Answer Key 2026 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

The final answer key has dropped 9 questions.

Direct link to check JEE Main Final Answer Key 2026

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2026: How to download All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the final answer key by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main Final Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the final answer key.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE mains result will be out shortly. The same can be checked by candidates on the official website of NTA JEE.

The JEE Main exam for session 1 was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The exam on first four days was conducted in two shifts for Paper 1- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

The Agency released the provisional answer key on February 4, 2026. The objection window was closed on February 6, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.