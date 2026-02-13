JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: NTA JEE Session 1 final answer key, results releasing soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: NTA JEE mains results to be out soon on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the JEE Main 2026 Result by February 16, 2026. The Joint Entrance Examination result for Session 1 will be available to candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key is also awaited. The final key will be available to candidates on the official website....Read More
The NTA JEE examination was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The Paper I exam was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2026, in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.
The JEE Mains provisional answer key was released on February 4, 2026. The link to raise objections was closed on February 6, 2026.
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on JEE Main 2026 Result link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: Where will the results be used?
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: The results of JEE (Main) Paper 1 will be used for B.E/B.Tech, and also other programs like Integrated M.Sc., Integrated M.Tech, Integrated B.Tech and MBA, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of pharmaceutics, Bachelor of Design, etc.
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: Result date
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the JEE Main 2026 Result by February 16, 2026.
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: Official website
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: How to check NTA JEE results?
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: When was provisional key released?
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: Paper 1 and 2 exam shift details
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: When was Session 1 exam held?
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: Final answer key awaited
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: Where to check NTA JEE Session 1 results?
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: Date and time
