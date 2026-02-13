JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: NTA JEE Session 1 final answer key, results releasing soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The NTA JEE examination was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The Paper I exam was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2026, in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

The JEE Mains provisional answer key was released on February 4, 2026. The link to raise objections was closed on February 6, 2026.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main 2026 Result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on final answer key, result, direct link and more.