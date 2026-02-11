JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: NTA JEE results, final answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: NTA JEE mains results to be out soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, final answer key and more.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA will declare JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam for Session 1 can check their results and scorecards on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key will also be released before the results are announced....Read More
The JEE Main Session 1 result will be announced by February 12, 2026, says the official website.
The JEE Main exam for session 1 was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The exam on first four days was conducted in two shifts for Paper 1- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.
The Agency released the provisional answer key on February 4, 2026. The objection window was closed on February 6, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on final answer key, result, direct link and more.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: When was provisional answer key released?
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Session 1 exam shift details
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Exam held in January
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: What official brochure says?
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Where to check final answer key link?
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Final answer key awaited
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Where to check NTA JEE results?
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Date and time
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Date: By February 12
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Time: Unknown