JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: NTA JEE results, final answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main Session 1 result will be announced by February 12, 2026, says the official website.

The JEE Main exam for session 1 was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The exam on first four days was conducted in two shifts for Paper 1- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

The Agency released the provisional answer key on February 4, 2026. The objection window was closed on February 6, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on final answer key, result, direct link and more.