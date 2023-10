JEECUP round 2 pharmacy seat allotment 2023 results out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has declared the JEECUP round 2 pharmacy counselling seat allotment results 2023. Candidates can check the JEECUP round 2 pharmacy seat allotment results through the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP round 2 pharmacy counselling seat allotment results 2023 declared

According to the schedule, students who have been allotted seats in the JEECUP round 2 will have the choice of freezing the option or floating between October 6 to 8, 2023. According to the official statement, the academic session for the pharmacy courses will start on October 18 after the conclusion of round 3 of counselling.

JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website of jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Round 2 Seat Allocation Result of JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023”

Key in your login details

Check the JEECUP round 2 seat allotment result

Download the result

Take a printout of the same for further reference.

