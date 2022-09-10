JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, link her

Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 on September 10, 2022. The Round 1 seat allotment result is available to all the registered candidates on the official website of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Following the release of the Round 1 seat allotment results, all candidates will be able to choose between the freeze and float option online. Documents will then be verified at district help centres, and the Round 1 security fee of ₹3000 will be paid by candidates who chose to float and the institute fee by candidates who chose to freeze between September 11 and September 13, 2022.

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on login details and enter the login details.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

