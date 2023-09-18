JET Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result and cut-off released at jetauj2023.com

Agriculture University, Jodhpur has released the Joint Entrance Test (JET) counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment and cut-off list. Candidates can check the round 1 seat allotment and cut-off list JET-2023 at jetauj2023.com. Candidates can check the seat allotment result for the JET 2023 through their candidate's login. Agriculture University, Jodhpur Releases JET 2023 Seat Allotment and Cut-off List, Check Now at jetauj2023.com

The last date to accept the seat allotment and pay the fee along with a request for upward assessment is September 21, 2023. The round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 25.

JET counselling seat allotment 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official portal of JET 2023 at jetauj2023.com

On the homepage, click on the candidate's login

Enter the registration number and password

JET counselling seat allotment letter will be available on the screen

Download the JET seat allotment letter

Take a printout of the result for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON