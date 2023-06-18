JKBOSE class 12th results 2023: Re-evaluation process to begin tomorrow at jkbose.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will begin the online application process for the re-evaluation of the JKBOSE Class 12 board exam answer sheets tomorrow, June 19. Candidates can apply for the re-evaluation process through the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE class 12th results 2023: Re-evaluation process to begin tomorrow(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

The last date for the submission of the re-evaluation form is July 7 and candidates can apply copies of answer sheets is till July 2.

The application fee for the JKBOSE 12th exam reevaluation is ₹495 for each answer script, and the fee for a photocopy is ₹255 per answer script.

The JKBOSE website will post a notice for the collection of photostat copies of the answer scripts in phases. The students must pick up their photocopies in accordance with the posted schedule from the concerned secrecy sections of the JKBOSE Head Office at the JKBOSE New Campus, Bemina, Srinagar, and Rehari Colony, Jammu Tawi, only after producing proof of the Fee deposited.

Candidates who have been disqualified or whose exam or paper has been cancelled are ineligible to submit photostate copies or re-evaluation forms for the relevant subject.