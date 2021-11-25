Home / Education / Exam Results / JNUEE result yet to be declared, candidates anxiously wait for official update
JNUEE result yet to be declared, candidates anxiously wait for official update

  • JNUEE was held from September 22 to 23 in CBT mode. NTA conducted the exam.
JNUEE result yet to be declared, candidates anxiously wait for official update (Representational image/HT Archive)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

The JNUEE result for undergraduate and postgraduate course has not been declared yet. The exam was held from September 22-23 in computer based mode by the national testing agency (NTA). On October 11, the NTA had released the preliminary answer key of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) and had invited objections from candidates who had appeared in the exam.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared,” the NTA had said on October 11. Thereafter, there has been no update on the final answer key and the result date.

The JNUEE result will be released on the website of the NTA and the exam designated portal, jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam are anxiously waiting for an official update. 

Thursday, November 25, 2021
