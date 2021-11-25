JNUEE result yet to be declared, candidates anxiously wait for official update

The JNUEE result for undergraduate and postgraduate course has not been declared yet. The exam was held from September 22-23 in computer based mode by the national testing agency (NTA). On October 11, the NTA had released the preliminary answer key of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) and had invited objections from candidates who had appeared in the exam.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared,” the NTA had said on October 11. Thereafter, there has been no update on the final answer key and the result date.

The JNUEE result will be released on the website of the NTA and the exam designated portal, jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam are anxiously waiting for an official update.

@JNU_official_50 @DG_NTA @jnuee2021

Sir, it is high time still their is no light on JNUEE 2021 pg result yet. Sir, in this uncertainty, it is hampering our mental health. Please sir, it is humble request to you to declare the result. #jnuee2021 — Priya Gupta (@PriyaKu23759897) November 24, 2021