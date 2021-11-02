JPSC CCS prelims results 2021 declared, check list of qualified candidates

JPSC CCS prelims results 2021: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the results of the Combined Civil Services (CCS) preliminary examination 2021. Candidates who have appeared in JPSC CCS prelims exam 2021 can check their results from the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

The JPSC CCS preliminary examination 2021 was held on September 19 and the answer key for the examination was released on September 21.

Direct link to check JPSC Combined Civil Services results 2021

How to download JPSC Combined Civil Services results 2021:

Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, "Combined Civil Services (P.T) Examination Result, Advt. No. 01/2021".

A new pdf page containing the roll numbers of successful candidates will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take a print out too.

Candidates who have cleared the JPSC prelims exam are eligible to appear in the main exam.